Which team has the edge under center when Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (2-1) square off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 1? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Watson this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 3 Games Played 3 63.7% Completion % 73.3% 678 (226.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 608 (202.7) 4 Touchdowns 2 2 Interceptions 1 83 (27.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 193 (64.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, the Ravens rank eighth in the NFL with 18.3 points allowed per game and rank 10th in total yards allowed with 292.3 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is 11th in the NFL with 600 passing yards allowed (200.0 per game) and third in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.7).

Against the run, the Ravens' D has been on top of its game, with 277 rushing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Baltimore is fifth in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.5%. It is fifth in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Browns and the Ravens square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Browns Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Ravens have been getting it done on defense, with 18.3 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 11th in the league in passing yards allowed with 600 (200.0 per game).

Against the run, the Ravens have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by surrendering 92.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Baltimore is fifth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 37.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 24th (45.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.