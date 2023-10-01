Elijah Moore will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has a 128-yard year on 15 catches so far. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 42.7 yards.

Moore vs. the Ravens

Moore vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 200 yards per game this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Ravens' defense is 11th in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in three games this season.

Moore has been targeted on 25 of his team's 102 passing attempts this season (24.5% target share).

He has 128 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 121st in league play with 5.1 yards per target.

Having played three games this year, Moore has not tallied a TD reception.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 9 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

