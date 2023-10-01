Joe Burrow was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Burrow's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 4, Burrow is averaging 187.7 passing yards per game (563 total). Other season stats include two TD passes, two interceptions and a 55.4% completion percentage (67-for-121), plus five carries for two yards.

Joe Burrow Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

Bengals vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Burrow 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 67 121 55.4% 563 2 2 4.7 5 2 0

Burrow Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0

