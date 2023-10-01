Jonathan India vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India and his .408 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .244 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (80 of 119), with at least two hits 25 times (21.0%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- India has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this season (49.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.272
|AVG
|.220
|.377
|OBP
|.301
|.441
|SLG
|.378
|22
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|32
|47/30
|K/BB
|62/22
|8
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
