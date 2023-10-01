Will Kareem Hunt Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 4?
In the Week 4 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kareem Hunt get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Hunt put up 468 rushing yards and three TDs last year.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).
Kareem Hunt Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|11
|46
|1
|4
|24
|1
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|58
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|47
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|10
|49
|0
|2
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|11
|47
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|11
|42
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|6
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|5
|32
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|5
|15
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|9
|56
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|4
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|4
|24
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|7
|8
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|15
|0
