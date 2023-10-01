The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in an AFC North showdown.

When is Ravens vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Ravens favored and the difference between the two is 4.1 points.
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 55.6% chance to win.
  • The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Browns won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +105.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Cleveland (+2)
  • The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Browns have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 9.5 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
  • The Ravens and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 9.5 fewer points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this game.
  • In the Ravens' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
  • The Browns have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 202.7 2 64.3 2

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 53.3 1 19.3 2

