Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Browns Game – Week 4
The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in an AFC North showdown.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Browns? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Ravens vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Ravens favored and the difference between the two is 4.1 points.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 55.6% chance to win.
- The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Browns won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +105.
Who will win? The Ravens or Browns? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (+2)
- The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Browns have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Browns matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38.5)
- The two teams average a combined 9.5 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
- The Ravens and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 9.5 fewer points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this game.
- In the Ravens' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- The Browns have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|202.7
|2
|64.3
|2
Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|53.3
|1
|19.3
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.