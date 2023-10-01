The Cincinnati Reds (82-79) and the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) will square off on Sunday, October 1 at Busch Stadium, with Hunter Greene pitching for the Reds and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:15 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 15-16 (48.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 34, or 43%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won 28 of 62 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) TJ Friedl 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Reds Futures Odds

