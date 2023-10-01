The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.820) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Steer is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Steer has gotten a hit in 101 of 156 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (28.2%).
  • Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (14.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Steer has an RBI in 62 of 156 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 66 games this season (42.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
77 GP 78
.277 AVG .267
.365 OBP .348
.440 SLG .487
25 XBH 38
10 HR 13
39 RBI 47
60/34 K/BB 79/34
10 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (8-13) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 4.82 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
