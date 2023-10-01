Will Benson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .269 with 15 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (38 of 104), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for Jonathan India
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.234
|AVG
|.297
|.340
|OBP
|.377
|.500
|SLG
|.490
|17
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|54/20
|K/BB
|49/20
|8
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (8-13) to make his 35th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.82), 39th in WHIP (1.328), and 44th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.