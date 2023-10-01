The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .269 with 15 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year (38 of 104), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .234 AVG .297 .340 OBP .377 .500 SLG .490 17 XBH 17 8 HR 3 17 RBI 14 54/20 K/BB 49/20 8 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings