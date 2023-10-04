The Cincinnati Bengals have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 4.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (11th-best in league) than their computer ranking (10th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bengals have experienced the 14th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1100 at the start to +3500.

With odds of +3500, the Bengals have been given a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

One Bengals game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Bengals have a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bengals rank worst in total offense (236 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 24th with 364.3 yards allowed per contest.

While the Bengals' defense ranks 18th with 23.5 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (12.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

On the ground, Joe Mixon has one touchdown and has gained 247 yards (61.8 per game).

In addition, Mixon has nine catches for 67 yards and zero TDs.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 728 yards (182.0 per game), completing 57.6%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Ja'Marr Chase has 29 receptions for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

Tee Higgins has 12 receptions for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Daxton Hill has compiled two picks to go with 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in four games for the Bengals.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +75000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +500 9 November 5 Bills - +700 10 November 12 Texans - +10000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.