Right now the Cleveland Browns are 11th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns are 11th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3500), much higher than their computer rankings (19th).

The implied probability of the Browns winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Browns have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Browns have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up only 196.8 yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (316.3 yards per game).

The Browns rank 21st in points scored this year (19 points per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Also, Watson has rushed for 83 yards and one TD.

In four games, Jerome Ford has run for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one TD.

Also, Ford has 10 receptions for 77 yards and two TDs.

In four games, Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards (64.8 per game) and one score.

On the ground, Pierre Strong Jr. has scored one time and gained 77 yards (19.3 per game).

Myles Garrett has recorded 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games for the Browns.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +3500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +8000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +500 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +75000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +50000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +10000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +3500

