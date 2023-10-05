West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you reside in Marion County, West Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Philip Barbour High School at East Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Elkins, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Philip Barbour High School at East Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
