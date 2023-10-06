West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lewis County, West Virginia, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Lewis County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lewis County High School at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Buckahannon, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
