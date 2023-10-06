As play in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Linda Fruhvirtova versus Leylah Annie Fernandez. At +700, Fruhvirtova has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Fruhvirtova at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Fruhvirtova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 (at 4:30 AM ET), Fruhvirtova will face Fernandez, after beating Korneeva, Alina 6-3, 7-5 in the last round.

Fruhvirtova is currently listed at +185 to win her next match versus Fernandez.

Fruhvirtova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Fruhvirtova defeated No. 179-ranked Korneeva, Alina, 6-3, 7-5.

Fruhvirtova is 19-24 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Fruhvirtova is 14-16 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 43 matches and 20.7 games per match.

Fruhvirtova, in 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 20.7 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

Fruhvirtova has won 36.8% of her return games and 57.5% of her service games over the past year.

Fruhvirtova has claimed 58.6% of her service games on hard courts and 37.3% of her return games over the past 12 months.

