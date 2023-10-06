Mason County, West Virginia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Mason County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Wahama High School at Ritchie County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ellenboro, WV
    • Conference: Little Kanawha - West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mingo Central High School at Point Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Point Pleasant, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

