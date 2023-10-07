Marshall vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) will look to upset the NC State Wolfpack (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marshall vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Marshall vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
-250
|FanDuel
|NC State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+202
+202
Week 6 Odds
Marshall vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Marshall has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- NC State has put together a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
