Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 6 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st
- Last Game: L 38-28 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
- Last Game: W 56-22 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Princeton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
5. Georgetown
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bucknell
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: L 56-22 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Holy Cross
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Lehigh
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 49-7 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
