The outings in a Week 6 college football slate sure to please for fans in West Virginia include the Marshall Thundering Herd taking on the NC State Wolfpack at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: NC State (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!