Bengals vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Before the Bengals square off against the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|3
|44.5
|-160
|+135
Bengals vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati's contests this year have an average total of 44.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).
- The Bengals have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've finished 1-2.
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored more than 44.5 combined points twice this season.
- Arizona has a 41.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
- Arizona has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|12.3
|31
|23.5
|18
|44.8
|1
|4
|Cardinals
|22
|19
|25.5
|25
|41.1
|2
|4
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|45.5
|44
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|24
|23
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.1
|41.5
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25
|25.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
