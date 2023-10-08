Sportsbooks give the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 8, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-3). Cincinnati is favored by 3 points. This game has an over/under of 44.5.

The Bengals' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals take on the Bengals, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Bengals vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Info: FOX

Bengals vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Cincinnati has compiled a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals don't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Arizona has three wins in four contests against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

There have been three Arizona games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

