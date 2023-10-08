Bengals vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks give the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 8, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-3). Cincinnati is favored by 3 points. This game has an over/under of 44.5.
The Bengals' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals take on the Bengals, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-3)
|44.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3)
|44.5
|-156
|+132
Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has compiled a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bengals don't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- Arizona has three wins in four contests against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.
- There have been three Arizona games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
