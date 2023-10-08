Irvin Smith Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Looking for Smith's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Smith's season stats include 27 yards on five receptions (5.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted nine times.

Keep an eye on Smith's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Tee Higgins (DNP/ribs): 12 Rec; 129 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 27 12 0 5.4

Smith Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0

Rep Irvin Smith Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.