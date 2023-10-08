Ja'Marr Chase vs. the Cardinals' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Arizona Cardinals' defense and Zaven Collins in Week 5 action at State Farm Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup versus the Cardinals secondary.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals
|28.6
|7.2
|42
|103
|11.93
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Zaven Collins Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 41 targets).
- Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has the fourth-fewest in the NFL, with 664 (166 per game).
- The Bengals are scoring 12.3 points per game, only 31st in the league.
- Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 38 times game, which is fifth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bengals have thrown the ball 15 times this season, placing them 19th in the NFL.
Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense
- Zaven Collins has a team-high one interception to go along with 11 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (242.5 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with five passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Cardinals are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 25.5 points per game (26th in NFL).
- Arizona has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Zaven Collins
|Rec. Targets
|41
|3
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|29
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.8
|2
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|284
|11
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71
|2.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|147
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|1.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
