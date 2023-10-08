The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Arizona Cardinals' defense and Zaven Collins in Week 5 action at State Farm Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup versus the Cardinals secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 28.6 7.2 42 103 11.93

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Zaven Collins Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 41 targets).

Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has the fourth-fewest in the NFL, with 664 (166 per game).

The Bengals are scoring 12.3 points per game, only 31st in the league.

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 38 times game, which is fifth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bengals have thrown the ball 15 times this season, placing them 19th in the NFL.

Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense

Zaven Collins has a team-high one interception to go along with 11 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (242.5 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with five passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Cardinals are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 25.5 points per game (26th in NFL).

Arizona has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Zaven Collins Rec. Targets 41 3 Def. Targets Receptions 29 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 2 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 284 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 147 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.