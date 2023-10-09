The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the NFL as of October 9.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns' Super Bowl odds (+3500) place them 12th-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 16th-best.

The Browns' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3500) compared to the start of the season (+3500).

The Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.8%.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread this season.

One Browns game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The Browns have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by surrendering just 196.8 yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (316.3 yards per game).

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by allowing only 15.0 points per game. They rank 23rd on offense (19.0 points per game).

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Also, Watson has run for 83 yards and one TD.

In four games, Jerome Ford has run for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Ford has scored two times, with 10 catches for 77 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper has scored one time, catching 18 balls for 259 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground, Pierre Strong Jr. has scored one time and accumulated 77 yards (19.3 per game).

On defense, Myles Garrett has helped set the tone with 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +5000 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +10000 4 October 1 Ravens L 28-3 +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +450 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +25000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +75000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +10000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2500

