QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love will be going toe to toe on October 9, when the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) and Green Bay Packers (2-2) square off at Allegiant Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 Stats Jordan Love 3 Games Played 4 68.1% Completion % 56.1% 709 (236.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 901 (225.3) 5 Touchdowns 8 6 Interceptions 3 19 (6.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 72 (18) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Defensive Stats

This season, the Packers have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (24 per game), ranking 11th in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is top-10 this season, ranking second in the NFL with 789 total passing yards allowed (197.3 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (four).

Against the run, the Packers rank 23rd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 155.3, and they rank 21st in rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

On defense, Green Bay is sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 33.9%. It is eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 46.7%.

Raiders Defensive Stats

