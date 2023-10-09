Our computer model predicts a win for the Green Bay Packers when they play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in total offense (281.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 337 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Packers rank 10th in the NFL (25 points per game), and they are 21st on the other side of the ball (24 points allowed per contest).

Raiders vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Toss Up (45.5) Packers 27, Raiders 18

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Las Vegas has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total just once this season.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.1 higher than the average total in Raiders games this season.

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Green Bay is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

So far this season, three of Green Bay's four games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Packers this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 3.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Raiders vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 25.3 18 23 14.7 26 Green Bay 25 24 19 25.5 31 22.5

