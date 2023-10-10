Penguins vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - October 10
The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) heading into their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) currently features two players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake Guentzel
|LW
|Out
|Ankle
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Pittsburgh was 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.
- Chicago allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the league.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-250)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|6.5
