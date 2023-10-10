How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
The Penguins game against the Blackhawks will air on ESPN and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).
- The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
