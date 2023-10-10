Penguins vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks take the ice for the season opener at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-250)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|6.5
Penguins Betting Insights
- In the 18 games the Penguins were favored on the moneyline a season ago they posted a 11-7 win-loss record.
- Pittsburgh posted a 3-4 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter (42.9% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Penguins have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Tuesday's over/under (6.5 goals) 36 times last season.
Penguins vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|261 (16th)
|Goals
|202 (32nd)
|263 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (28th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|55 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Pittsburgh allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh scored last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).
- The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).
- The five shorthanded goals Pittsburgh scored last season ranked 26th among all NHL squads.
- The Penguins' 79.09% penalty-kill success rate ranked 16th in the league.
- The Penguins won the ninth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.1%.
- Pittsburgh had a 9.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
