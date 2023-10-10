The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks take the ice for the season opener at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-250) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

In the 18 games the Penguins were favored on the moneyline a season ago they posted a 11-7 win-loss record.

Pittsburgh posted a 3-4 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter (42.9% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Penguins have a 71.4% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Tuesday's over/under (6.5 goals) 36 times last season.

Penguins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 202 (32nd) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Pittsburgh allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh scored last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

The five shorthanded goals Pittsburgh scored last season ranked 26th among all NHL squads.

The Penguins' 79.09% penalty-kill success rate ranked 16th in the league.

The Penguins won the ninth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.1%.

Pittsburgh had a 9.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 25th in the league.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.