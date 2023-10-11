Florida International vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 11
A pair of CUSA teams meet when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) take on the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida International vs. UTEP matchup.
Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida International Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida International (-1)
|44.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Florida International (-1.5)
|44.5
|-110
|-110
Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Florida International has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- UTEP has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in three opportunities).
