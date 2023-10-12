The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers in the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Blue Jackets (-130) Flyers (+110) 6.5

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets did not serve as the favorite on the moneyline in any games last season.

Columbus' weakest moneyline from a season ago was -130.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Blue Jackets have a 56.5% chance to win.

Last season, Columbus games went over this one's 6.5-goal over/under 46 times.

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings

Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flyers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 213 (30th) Goals 220 (29th) 329 (31st) Goals Allowed 276 (23rd) 41 (26th) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 59 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets' 213 total goals (2.6 per game) made them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Columbus gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.

The 41 power-play goals Columbus put up last season ranked 26th in the NHL (on 224 chances).

The Blue Jackets' 18.3% power-play conversion rate was 26th in the league.

Columbus scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Blue Jackets' 75.11% penalty-kill success rate ranked 25th in the league.

The Blue Jackets won 48.6% of their faceoffs to rank 23rd in the NHL.

Columbus had an 8.9% shooting percentage, which ranked 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

