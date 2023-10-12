AAC foes match up when the SMU Mustangs (3-2) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) play on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

SMU is compiling 33.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 36th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 26th, allowing 18.4 points per contest. East Carolina ranks 21st-worst in points per game (21), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS with 25.6 points allowed per contest.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

SMU vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

SMU East Carolina 433.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (130th) 315.6 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (20th) 177.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (98th) 256 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (118th) 6 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 2 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 1,191 yards (238.2 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 332 yards on 51 carries while finding the end zone two times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in 10 catches for 178 yards (35.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 175 yards so far this campaign.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in eight receptions for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has compiled 611 yards (122.2 yards per game) while completing 49.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with five interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 217 yards, or 43.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has run for 177 yards across 33 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has registered 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 206 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times.

Jsi Hatfield has caught 14 passes and compiled 202 receiving yards (40.4 per game).

Chase Sowell has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

