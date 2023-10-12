The West Virginia Mountaineers should come out on top in their game versus the Houston Cougars at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 12, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

West Virginia vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-2.5) Under (49.5) West Virginia 29, Houston 19

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread three times in four games.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Mountaineers games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

West Virginia games average 52.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In theCougars' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Houston games this season is 7.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Mountaineers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 26.4 19 31 12 19.5 29.5 Houston 27.4 29.8 22.7 19 34.5 46

