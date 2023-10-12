The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Houston Cougars (2-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Mountaineers favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston has won one game against the spread this year.

The Cougars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

