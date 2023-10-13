West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Cabell County, West Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Huntington Prep at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.