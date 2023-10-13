Mackenzie McDonald 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Odds
A round of 16 match is next for Mackenzie McDonald in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, and he will face Tommy Paul. McDonald is +2000 to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
McDonald at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard

McDonald's Next Match
McDonald is in the round of 16, where he will face Paul on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 PM ET (after beating Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4).
Want to bet on McDonald?
McDonald Stats
- In the Round of 32, McDonald was victorious 7-5, 6-4 versus Purcell on Sunday.
- In 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald is yet to win a title, and his record is 35-28.
- McDonald is 27-18 on hard courts over the past year.
- Through 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), McDonald has played 23.7 games per match. He won 51.8% of them.
- In his 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has played 23.2 games per match.
- Over the past year, McDonald has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts over the past year, McDonald has been victorious in 27.7% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.