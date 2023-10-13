How to Watch the Penguins vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 13
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals square off at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Watch along on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Penguins attempt to take down the Capitals.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info
|Penguins vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Capitals Prediction
|Penguins vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the NHL.
- They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- With 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), the Capitals were 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|73
|42
|33
|75
|52
|31
|44.4%
|Dylan Strome
|81
|23
|42
|65
|42
|45
|48.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|81
|12
|43
|55
|63
|43
|47.5%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Rasmus Sandin
|71
|7
|28
|35
|48
|25
|-
