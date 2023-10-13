Penguins vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road to fce off against the Washington Capitals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Friday's matchup.
Penguins vs. Capitals Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Capitals 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins went 9-11-20 in overtime matchups last season on their way to an overall record of 40-31-11.
- Pittsburgh picked up 36 points (13-8-10) in the 31 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 13 games last season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (3-11-4 record, 10 points).
- The Penguins scored at least three goals 49 times, and went 36-7-6 in those games (to record 78 points).
- In the 28 games when Pittsburgh scored a lone power-play goal, it had a 15-11-2 record (32 points).
- In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).
- The Penguins were outshot by their opponent in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|20th
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|18th
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|14th
|21.72%
|Power Play %
|21.22%
|16th
|16th
|79.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.86%
|11th
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
