The Pittsburgh Penguins go on the road to fce off against the Washington Capitals on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-120) Capitals (+100) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

Last season, the Penguins went 11-7 in games they served as moneyline favorites.

Pittsburgh put up a 11-7 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (61.1% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Penguins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Friday's over/under (6.5 goals) 36 times last season.

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins vs. Capitals Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 253 (20th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 261 (18th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (6th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, Pittsburgh allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh put up last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).

The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.

Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Penguins killed 79.09% of opponent power plays, the 16th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Penguins won the ninth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.1%.

Pittsburgh scored on 9.3% of its shots as a team (25th in league).

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

