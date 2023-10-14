As we enter Week 7 of the college football season, which team is on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-1 | 10-0 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Duke

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Florida State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: -155

-155 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 39-17 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

5. North Carolina

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 40-7 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Clemson

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Louisville

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-0 | 8-2 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 33-20 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

8. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 40-7 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

9. NC State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-2 | 4-7 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 48-41 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-6

2-4 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 39-17 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

13. Boston College

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-2 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 17-12 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-4 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

16. Virginia

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

