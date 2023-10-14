SEC foes match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (eighth-best with 503 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 269.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Vanderbilt has been struggling defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 421.1 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 367 total yards per contest (85th-ranked).

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Georgia Vanderbilt 503 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (36th) 269.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (130th) 152.5 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.6 (124th) 350.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (37th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (126th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,891 pass yards for Georgia, completing 73.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 314 rushing yards on 60 carries with five touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 37 receptions for 544 yards (90.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put up a 325-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 23 targets.

Rara Thomas has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has run for 246 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander has collected 208 yards (on 52 carries) with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 550 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 receptions on 64 targets with eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 26 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (43.9 per game).

London Humphreys' 26 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

