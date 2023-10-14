The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-3) 58.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 58.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Kansas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Jayhawks have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Oklahoma State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Kansas & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas
To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Oklahoma State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.