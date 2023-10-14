In the game between the Georgia State Panthers and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-1.5) Over (53.5) Georgia State 30, Marshall 26

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marshall is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

Three of the Thundering Herd's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average over/under for Marshall games this season is 8.7 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 53.5% chance to win.

The Panthers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Georgia State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One of the Panthers' four games this season has hit the over.

Georgia State games average 55 total points per game this season, 1.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Thundering Herd vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 31 23.8 28 25.7 35.5 21 Marshall 31.6 26 28.7 23 36 30.5

