Marshall vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Sun Belt action features the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Marshall vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|56.5
|-113
|-106
Marshall vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Marshall has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
