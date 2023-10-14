When the North Carolina Tar Heels play the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Tar Heels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3) Under (56.5) North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 26

Week 7 Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Tar Heels' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

North Carolina has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Tar Heels have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 56.5, 2.0 points fewer than the average total in North Carolina games thus far this season.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

So far this year, the Hurricanes have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

In theHurricanes' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Miami (FL) games this year have averaged an over/under of 49.8 points, 6.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tar Heels vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 36.6 19.0 37.0 18.0 41.0 24.0 Miami (FL) 39.0 14.6 38.5 16.5 41.0 7.0

