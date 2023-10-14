The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1) host the Calgary Flames (1-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT. The Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Flames 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)

Flames (-105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins had a 40-31-11 record overall, with a 9-11-20 record in matchups that needed overtime, last season.

In the 31 games Pittsburgh played that were decided by one goal, it had a 13-8-10 record (good for 36 points).

In the 13 games last season the Penguins recorded only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh took 10 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-4 record).

The Penguins were 36-7-6 when they scored three or more goals (to register 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-11-2 to record 32 points.

In the 43 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins were outshot by their opponent 37 times, and went 12-17-8 (32 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.15 19th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.01 13th 4th 34.4 Shots 36 2nd 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 27.3 3rd 14th 21.72% Power Play % 19.84% 19th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 82.59% 5th

Penguins vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

