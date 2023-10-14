Penguins vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1) take on the Calgary Flames (1-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, with both teams back in action after a win. The Penguins took down the Washington Capitals 4-0 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
Penguins vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-115)
|Flames (-105)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins were victorious in 11 of their 18 games (61.1%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.
- Pittsburgh posted a 11-7 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (61.1% win percentage).
- The Penguins' implied moneyline win probability is 53.5% in this contest.
- Last season, Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 36 times.
Penguins vs Flames Additional Info
Penguins vs. Flames Rankings
|Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|261 (16th)
|Goals
|258 (19th)
|263 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (13th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|55 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (13th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.
- Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh put up last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).
- The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).
- Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season.
- The Penguins' 79.09% penalty-kill success rate ranked 16th in the league.
- The Penguins had the ninth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.1%.
- Pittsburgh had a 9.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
