The New York Rangers (1-0) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Rangers took down the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-200)

Rangers (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets had a 10-9-19 record in overtime games last season, and a 25-48-9 overall record.

In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 32 points.

Last season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.

Columbus accumulated three points (0-18-3) when scoring two goals last season.

The Blue Jackets scored three or more goals 38 times, accumulating 55 points (25-8-5).

Last season Columbus scored a single power-play goal in 23 games, posting a record of 10-9-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 18-35-7 to register 43 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 15th 31.5 Shots 29.3 26th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 7th 24.08% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.