As action in the European Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Stefanos Tsitsipas against Yannick Hanfmann. Tsitsipas has the top odds at +150 to win this tournament at Lotto Arena.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas' Next Match

Tsitsipas has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Hanfmann on Friday, October 20 at 1:00 PM ET (after beating Botic Van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-3).

Tsitsipas is currently listed at -350 to win his next match against Hanfmann. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas beat Van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Tsitsipas has won one of his 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 44-21.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won one tournament, and his record is 23-12.

Tsitsipas, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court types, and 26.7 games per match.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has played 25.7 games per match.

Tsitsipas has won 22.8% of his return games and 86.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Tsitsipas has won 22.3% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 86.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

