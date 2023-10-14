The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington ranks 63rd in total defense this season (365 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 569.4 total yards per game. Things have been positive for Oregon on both offense and defense, as it is posting 557.8 total yards per game (second-best) and allowing only 255.6 total yards per game (sixth-best).

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Washington vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Washington Oregon 569.4 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 557.8 (20th) 365 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (4th) 123 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (9th) 446.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (10th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (1st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded 1,999 yards (399.8 ypg) on 133-of-178 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 240 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 77 yards (15.4 per game).

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 129 yards (25.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 608 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 32 catches and four touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 26 passes for 468 yards (93.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,459 yards (291.8 ypg) while completing 80.4% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 87 yards with one touchdown.

Mar'Keise Irving has run the ball 50 times for 393 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 137 yards.

Jordan James has racked up 34 carries and totaled 297 yards with seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 535 receiving yards (107 yards per game) are a team high. He has 32 catches on 42 targets with seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tez Johnson has racked up 203 reciving yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Oregon gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.