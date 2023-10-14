The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are big favorites, by 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Wisconsin & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +800 Bet $100 to win $800 Iowa To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.